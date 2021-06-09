American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) COO Kurt Knight Sells 25,850 Shares of Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) COO Kurt Knight sold 25,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total transaction of $341,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,439,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,001,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Kurt Knight also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 23rd, Kurt Knight sold 239,038 shares of American Well stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $4,302,684.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Kurt Knight sold 16,233 shares of American Well stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $292,518.66.

Shares of American Well stock opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.79. American Well Co. has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.78 million. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. Research analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Well during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in American Well during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in American Well during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in American Well by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

AMWL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Guggenheim raised shares of American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of American Well from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

