Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Director Sells $506,131.92 in Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 9,051 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $506,131.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Quanterix stock opened at $63.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.17. Quanterix Co. has a 12-month low of $24.22 and a 12-month high of $92.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -66.79 and a beta of 1.53.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 30.37% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on QTRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Quanterix by 1.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Quanterix by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Quanterix by 8.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

