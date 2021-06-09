Dennis M. Lanfear Sells 31,054 Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Stock

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 31,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $421,092.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 493,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,688,578.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Coherus BioSciences stock opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.07. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.46). The company had revenue of $83.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.87 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 34.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

CHRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,210,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,782,000 after acquiring an additional 681,830 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,196,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,915,000 after acquiring an additional 242,524 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,704,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,759,000 after acquiring an additional 192,961 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,697,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,632,000 after acquiring an additional 25,776 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,253,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,173,000 after acquiring an additional 555,584 shares during the period.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

