Dennis M. Lanfear Sells 31,054 Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Stock

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 31,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $421,092.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 493,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,688,578.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of Coherus BioSciences stock opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.07. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.
Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.46). The company had revenue of $83.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.87 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 34.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,210,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,782,000 after acquiring an additional 681,830 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,196,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,915,000 after acquiring an additional 242,524 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,704,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,759,000 after acquiring an additional 192,961 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,697,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,632,000 after acquiring an additional 25,776 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,253,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,173,000 after acquiring an additional 555,584 shares during the period.
Coherus BioSciences Company Profile
Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.
