Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) EVP Robert Weideman Sells 11,182 Shares

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) EVP Robert Weideman sold 11,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $615,010.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 447,960 shares in the company, valued at $24,637,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ NUAN opened at $54.90 on Wednesday. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $55.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,746.37 and a beta of 1.27.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NUAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $1,667,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,023,083 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $309,648,000 after purchasing an additional 133,604 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,249,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 46,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 7,467 shares during the period.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

