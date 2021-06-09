Head to Head Survey: Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) & Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB)

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) and Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Carver Bancorp and Cincinnati Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carver Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Cincinnati Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Carver Bancorp has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cincinnati Bancorp has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Carver Bancorp and Cincinnati Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carver Bancorp -18.37% -30.05% -0.73% Cincinnati Bancorp 21.90% 11.56% 2.00%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.7% of Carver Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Carver Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Carver Bancorp and Cincinnati Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carver Bancorp $25.37 million 2.00 -$5.42 million N/A N/A Cincinnati Bancorp $18.68 million 2.19 $3.16 million N/A N/A

Cincinnati Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Carver Bancorp.

Summary

Cincinnati Bancorp beats Carver Bancorp on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Carver Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides lending products, such as one-to-four family residential, multifamily real estate, and commercial real estate; and construction, business and small business administration, and consumer and other loans. In addition, it offers other consumer and commercial banking products and services, including debit card, online account opening and banking, online bill pay, and telephone banking, as well as check cashing, wire transfer, bill payment, reloadable prepaid card, and money order services. The company operates through one administrative office, seven branches, and four ATM locations. Carver Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Cincinnati Bancorp Company Profile

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Cincinnati Federal that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, nonresidential real estate and multi-family loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and construction and land loans, as well as invests in securities, which consist of mortgage-backed securities. It operates full-service branch offices in Miami Heights, Anderson, and Price Hill in Ohio, as well as in Covington and Florence in Northern Kentucky. The company was founded in 1922 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

