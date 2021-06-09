Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 64,835 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 45.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 206,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,835 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $17,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth $96,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 30.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5,428.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OLLI shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,502 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $295,463.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,841.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 4,922 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $418,370.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,291 shares of company stock worth $1,054,265 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $86.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.18. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.75 and a 52 week high of $123.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

