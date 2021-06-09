Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Stock Position Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of Whirlpool worth $18,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 45,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.36, for a total transaction of $11,602,114.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James W. Peters sold 37,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.91, for a total transaction of $8,845,681.36. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 210,609 shares of company stock valued at $50,730,909. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $232.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $237.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.88. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $116.57 and a twelve month high of $257.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $1.82. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.14.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

