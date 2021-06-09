State of Tennessee Treasury Department Trims Stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its position in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 61.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 16,270 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,743,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $358,145,000 after purchasing an additional 82,394 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in ICU Medical in the first quarter worth $401,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in ICU Medical by 455.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,083,000 after acquiring an additional 28,266 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in ICU Medical in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in ICU Medical by 2.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,309 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

ICUI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

ICU Medical stock opened at $202.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.74 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.80. ICU Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.57 and a twelve month high of $227.07.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $318.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.20 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 8.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George A. Lopez sold 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.83, for a total transaction of $2,089,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,223,516.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $196,708.13. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,264.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,468 shares of company stock valued at $14,015,329 over the last three months. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

