State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $2.25 Million Holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,148 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REZI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Shares of REZI stock opened at $32.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 43.49 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.39. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $32.80.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.38). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Resideo Technologies news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $240,860.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,794 shares in the company, valued at $702,160.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on REZI shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. William Blair started coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised Resideo Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.