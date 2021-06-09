HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 77.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DDOG. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $385,468,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $364,002,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,219,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,436 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,373,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Datadog by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,271,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,041 shares during the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on DDOG. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $92.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.73 and a 1 year high of $119.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.57 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $134,343.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,610,066.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $272,024.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,257.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,216,441 shares of company stock valued at $102,372,995. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

