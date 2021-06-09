HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 10.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,681 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,257 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,838,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,082,000 after buying an additional 11,831,336 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,258,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,812,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,308,000 after buying an additional 5,429,296 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,964,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,382,807,000 after buying an additional 4,318,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 65.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,715,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.85.

In other news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 435,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,961,008. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $96,861.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 212,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,311,992.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,912. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

HBAN opened at $15.21 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.69.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

