Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Anavex Life Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.12). Anavex Life Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.48). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.45). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Anavex Life Sciences.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12).

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVXL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

In related news, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $1,696,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVXL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 19.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,397,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,743,000 after purchasing an additional 718,802 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the first quarter worth $10,299,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 30.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,483,000 after acquiring an additional 242,093 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 1,687.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 179,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 169,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the first quarter worth $1,779,000. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVXL opened at $15.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.57. Anavex Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $28.70.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

