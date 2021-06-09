-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Daré Bioscience’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.15). Daré Bioscience posted earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Daré Bioscience will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.43). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Daré Bioscience.

Get Daré Bioscience alerts:

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07.

DARE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daré Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Daré Bioscience presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Daré Bioscience by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Daré Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Daré Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Daré Bioscience by 549.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 149,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 126,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Daré Bioscience by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 48,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DARE opened at $1.30 on Friday. Daré Bioscience has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $3.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.42.

About Daré Bioscience

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single administration that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Daré Bioscience (DARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Daré Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daré Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.