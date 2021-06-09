HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 21,560 Shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN) by 105.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,560 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 74.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth about $205,000.

Shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $39.89 on Wednesday. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1-year low of $35.73 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.51.

