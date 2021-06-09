iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $39,251,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 378,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,370,000 after acquiring an additional 150,809 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,541,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 836,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,675,000 after acquiring an additional 17,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,137,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IPAC opened at $68.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.37. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $69.01.

