Brokerages Anticipate Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to Announce $0.82 EPS

Brokerages predict that Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Xilinx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.87. Xilinx reported earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.69. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Xilinx.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $127.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.71. Xilinx has a 1 year low of $88.08 and a 1 year high of $154.93. The firm has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

In related news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $371,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 81.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 368.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xilinx (XLNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.