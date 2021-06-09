HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 499 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,406,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $539,274,000 after purchasing an additional 675,466 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,581,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,373,394,000 after purchasing an additional 481,686 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,108,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,431,000 after purchasing an additional 151,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $433,410,000 after purchasing an additional 149,584 shares in the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

NYSE:DPZ opened at $443.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $411.88. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.48. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $452.97.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.61 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. As a group, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DPZ. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.69.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total transaction of $1,717,620.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,047,586.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 6,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.50, for a total transaction of $2,858,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,634,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,568 shares of company stock valued at $7,235,697 in the last 90 days. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.