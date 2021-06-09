13,032 Shares in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alkermes by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 260,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after buying an additional 34,787 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alkermes by 292.0% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 171,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 127,798 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Alkermes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,282,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alkermes by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,381,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,250,000 after buying an additional 356,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Alkermes by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 363,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALKS shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

In related news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 28,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $570,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 529,147 shares of company stock valued at $11,472,260 over the last three months. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $24.48 on Wednesday. Alkermes plc has a 1 year low of $15.35 and a 1 year high of $24.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $251.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.