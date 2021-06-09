Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 11,143 Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) by 47.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,143 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.12% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 23,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 38,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares during the period.

Get iShares GNMA Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of GNMA stock opened at $50.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.22. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $51.78.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.