Daniel P. Burkland Sells 1,178 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $193,203.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

FIVN stock opened at $159.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.39 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.63. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.15 and a 12-month high of $201.75.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $137.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.55 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 350.1% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 103,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,004,000 after acquiring an additional 80,302 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 5.9% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 111,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Five9 by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,889,000 after purchasing an additional 7,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Five9 by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,050,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,267,000 after purchasing an additional 64,227 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist upped their price target on Five9 from $165.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Five9 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Five9 from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Five9 from $163.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.44.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.