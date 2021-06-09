Daniel P. Burkland Sells 1,178 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $193,203.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
FIVN stock opened at $159.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.39 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.63. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.15 and a 12-month high of $201.75.
Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $137.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.55 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.
FIVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist upped their price target on Five9 from $165.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Five9 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Five9 from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Five9 from $163.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.44.
About Five9
Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.
