Jason Alger Sells 665 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) CAO Jason Alger sold 665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total transaction of $35,078.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jason Alger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 13th, Jason Alger sold 6,301 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $315,491.07.

Shares of HCAT stock opened at $58.64 on Wednesday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.61 and a 12 month high of $59.10. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.00.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.34 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.08% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Health Catalyst from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.27.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCAT. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Health Catalyst by 50.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 130,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after buying an additional 43,954 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 10.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Health Catalyst by 18.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 268,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,575,000 after acquiring an additional 40,966 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $703,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

