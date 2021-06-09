The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 4,062 Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 20.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,062 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRE. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 139,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WRE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

WRE opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.27. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $26.60.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $69.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.48 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

