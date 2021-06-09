Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,412 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $16,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in Etsy by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $170.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.79. The stock has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.68, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.08 and a 52-week high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%. Equities research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Etsy in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.08.

In other Etsy news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.05, for a total value of $1,319,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,591,430.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 459 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.15, for a total value of $89,114.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 832 shares in the company, valued at $161,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,878 shares of company stock worth $14,094,036 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

