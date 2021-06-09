Contrasting Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) & Enviro Technologies U.S. (OTCMKTS:EVTN)

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) and Enviro Technologies U.S. (OTCMKTS:EVTN) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Desktop Metal and Enviro Technologies U.S.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Desktop Metal N/A -2.04% -1.33% Enviro Technologies U.S. -838.50% -452.42% -89.51%

This table compares Desktop Metal and Enviro Technologies U.S.’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Desktop Metal $16.47 million 207.79 -$34.01 million ($0.57) -24.56 Enviro Technologies U.S. $80,000.00 8.16 -$1.03 million N/A N/A

Enviro Technologies U.S. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Desktop Metal.

Volatility & Risk

Desktop Metal has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enviro Technologies U.S. has a beta of 2.59, indicating that its share price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.0% of Desktop Metal shares are held by institutional investors. 31.3% of Enviro Technologies U.S. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Desktop Metal and Enviro Technologies U.S., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Desktop Metal 1 1 2 0 2.25 Enviro Technologies U.S. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Desktop Metal presently has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 64.29%. Given Desktop Metal’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Desktop Metal is more favorable than Enviro Technologies U.S..

Summary

Desktop Metal beats Enviro Technologies U.S. on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc. manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer. It serves automotive, aerospace, healthcare, consumer products, heavy industry, machine design, and research and development industries. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About Enviro Technologies U.S.

Enviro Technologies U.S., Inc. manufactures and provides environmental and industrial separation technology solutions in the United States. The develops, manufactures, and sells Voraxial separators; and V-Inline Separator, which is a continuous flow turbo machine that separates large volumes of liquid/liquid, liquid/solid, or liquid/liquid/solid fluid mixtures with distinct specific gravities. It serves mining, utilities, manufacturing, waste-to-energy, and other industries. The company was formerly known as Enviro Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Enviro Technologies U.S., Inc. in December 2020. Enviro Technologies U.S., Inc. was incorporated in 1964 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

