iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Stake Lowered by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $98.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.12. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $76.23 and a 1 year high of $100.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.