Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,812 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.6% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $21,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 57.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

AMZN opened at $3,264.11 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,503.35 and a one year high of $3,554.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 62.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,282.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

