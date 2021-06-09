Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Invests $246,000 in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,712,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,007,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,461,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,080,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $69.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.45. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $54.06 and a 52 week high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

