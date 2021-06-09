HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BURL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth $217,000.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

In related news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total transaction of $2,375,218.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,642.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BURL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.75.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $308.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.62. The company has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.80 and a beta of 0.99. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.46 and a 52 week high of $339.28.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.76) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.