Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.57. Paratek Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 171.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $0.42. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to $1.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Get Paratek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $16.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.83 million.

PRTK has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. WBB Securities upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

PRTK stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The company has a market capitalization of $480.54 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.97.

In other news, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 34,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $333,330.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 913,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,862,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam Woodrow sold 17,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $166,665.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 491,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,772,186.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,107 shares of company stock valued at $573,338 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRTK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,310 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $193,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 191,093 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 18,556 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $529,000. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.