Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) to report $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Navient’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. Navient posted earnings per share of $0.92 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Navient.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.37 million. Navient had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on NAVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Navient from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Navient presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.19.

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $19.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.20, a quick ratio of 14.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.83. Navient has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $19.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

In other Navient news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $225,446.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Navient in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,524,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,479,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $321,675,000 after buying an additional 1,116,278 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 804.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,232,000 after buying an additional 926,836 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,463,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,940,000 after buying an additional 640,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Navient in the 4th quarter worth $5,099,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

