Analysts Anticipate The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) to Announce $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) to report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s earnings. The Liberty SiriusXM Group reported earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 233.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $3.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Liberty SiriusXM Group.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.
NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $46.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 1.28. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $31.54 and a 52 week high of $47.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.18.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile
The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.
