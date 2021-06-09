$1.50 EPS Expected for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ArcBest’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.64. ArcBest posted earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 123.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full year earnings of $5.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $5.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ArcBest.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $829.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.09 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

ARCB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $83.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcBest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.15.

In other ArcBest news, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 8,696 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total transaction of $703,680.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,713.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James A. Ingram sold 7,174 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $637,625.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,536 shares of company stock valued at $8,929,554 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $64.00 on Friday. ArcBest has a 1 year low of $22.18 and a 1 year high of $93.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.91%.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

