HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 158 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,304 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 10.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter worth $242,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 291,857.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 274,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,860,000 after purchasing an additional 274,346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

CM has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$140.00 to C$156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.88.

NYSE CM opened at $119.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $65.22 and a 52 week high of $120.65.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 15.27%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.2051 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $4.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 45.77%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.