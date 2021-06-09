State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 37,744 Shares of iShares MSCI Colombia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:ICOL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Colombia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:ICOL) by 13.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 251,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,744 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI Colombia Capped ETF worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of ICOL opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.05. iShares MSCI Colombia Capped ETF has a fifty-two week low of $7.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59.

