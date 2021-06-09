State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SJM. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 98.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJM stock opened at $136.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $101.89 and a twelve month high of $140.65. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.73.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SJM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Sunday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.00.

In other news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total value of $147,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,917.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $201,298.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,530.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,975 shares of company stock worth $377,843 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

