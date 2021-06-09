Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Leidos by 118.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 76.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leidos stock opened at $104.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.80. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.15 and a 52 week high of $113.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LDOS shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup started coverage on Leidos in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.56.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,872.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

