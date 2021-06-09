Elizabeth J. Boland Sells 824 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Stock

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total value of $116,010.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,121 shares in the company, valued at $14,518,405.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of BFAM opened at $146.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,438.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.63. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.86 and a 52-week high of $182.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $390.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,827,000 after buying an additional 18,502 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

BFAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.63.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

