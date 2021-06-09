Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) COO Rajendra M. Mohan Sells 19,951 Shares

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 19,951 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.73, for a total transaction of $2,308,929.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,467,454.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Rajendra M. Mohan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 13th, Rajendra M. Mohan sold 51 shares of Best Buy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $6,208.74.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Rajendra M. Mohan sold 4,261 shares of Best Buy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $485,242.68.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $118.22 on Wednesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.23 and a 1 year high of $128.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.53.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 18.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 4.7% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,055 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 29,072 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 3,850 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

