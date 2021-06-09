Apollo Management Holdings Gp, Sells 97,773 Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Stock

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 97,773 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $1,569,256.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Apollo Management Holdings Gp, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 3rd, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 78,641 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $1,208,712.17.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 100,000 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $1,479,000.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 32,536 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $456,805.44.

On Monday, May 24th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 3,664 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $51,332.64.

On Monday, March 15th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 156,584 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $2,242,282.88.

On Friday, March 12th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 94,400 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,336,704.00.

Shares of NYSE TALO opened at $16.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 3.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Talos Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $17.14.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.17). Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 111.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. On average, analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TALO. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TALO. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 110,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 10,666 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

