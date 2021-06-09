Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Major Shareholder Sells $973,200.00 in Stock

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) major shareholder Albert Erani sold 60,000 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $973,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Albert Erani also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Organogenesis alerts:

On Monday, June 7th, Albert Erani sold 94,612 shares of Organogenesis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $1,527,037.68.

Shares of ORGO opened at $15.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.86 and a beta of 1.84. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $102.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.30 million. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 43.70% and a net margin of 11.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORGO. TheStreet lowered Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Organogenesis during the 4th quarter worth about $41,577,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,581,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,183 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,611,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 1,078.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 966,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,605,000 after purchasing an additional 884,258 shares during the period. 19.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.