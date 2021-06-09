The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. Sells 2,740 Shares

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 2,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.23, for a total value of $828,110.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of EL opened at $300.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.27. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $183.22 and a 52-week high of $318.34. The firm has a market cap of $108.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.12.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EL. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

