L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) VP Todd A. Taylor Sells 5,312 Shares

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total transaction of $1,172,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $219.06 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $212.93. The company has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $223.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LHX. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $6,212,000. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 102,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,293,000 after purchasing an additional 10,053 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.21.
L3Harris Technologies Company Profile
L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.
