L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) VP Todd A. Taylor Sells 5,312 Shares

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total transaction of $1,172,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $219.06 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $212.93. The company has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $223.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LHX. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $6,212,000. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 102,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,293,000 after purchasing an additional 10,053 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.21.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

