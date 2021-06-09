EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 18,340 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the 4th quarter valued at $995,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 11,101 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $412,180.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,104,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $1,199,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,791.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,545 shares of company stock valued at $2,575,707 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC stock opened at $43.58 on Wednesday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $44.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.59.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 47.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EVTC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.14.

EVERTEC Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

