BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 23,380 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 58.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,684 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 23,380 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DB. TheStreet raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

DB opened at $14.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.50. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $15.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.55.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 2.27%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

