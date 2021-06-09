BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $775,000 Stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OTTR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Otter Tail by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 455,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,395,000 after acquiring an additional 120,845 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 302.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after buying an additional 68,223 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,821,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 45.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after buying an additional 55,426 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,932,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,957,000 after buying an additional 41,966 shares during the period. 46.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $49.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Otter Tail Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.36 and a fifty-two week high of $49.45.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $261.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.77 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Otter Tail in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otter Tail has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

