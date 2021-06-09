BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stock Holdings in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 306.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,408 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Impinj were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,271,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,254,000 after purchasing an additional 41,934 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the 4th quarter valued at $1,884,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PI opened at $50.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.94. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 2.33. Impinj, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.81 and a 1-year high of $79.05.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.10 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 41.81% and a negative return on equity of 41.13%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

PI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Impinj from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $31.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $61.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Impinj has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $74,999.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,414.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $75,570.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 34,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,171.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,546 shares of company stock valued at $241,190 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

