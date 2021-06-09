Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 13,611 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 213,615 shares.The stock last traded at $9.98 and had previously closed at $10.84.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CTOS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Custom Truck One Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Get Custom Truck One Source alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.02.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $83.26 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail industries in North America. It operates through two segments: Equipment Rental and Sales; and Parts, Tools and Accessories.

Read More: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.