FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.30

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.30 and last traded at $23.11, with a volume of 16532 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.10.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FSK. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.59.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 81.34% and a return on equity of 10.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSK. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 11,662 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 289,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $684,000. 28.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

