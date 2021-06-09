ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Shares Gap Down to $83.95

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $83.95, but opened at $82.19. ACM Research shares last traded at $82.32, with a volume of 2,089 shares changing hands.

ACMR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet cut ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.33.

Get ACM Research alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.28 and a beta of 0.75.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. ACM Research had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $43.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. ACM Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David H. Wang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total value of $4,596,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,234 shares in the company, valued at $19,968,149.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $443,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,447,713.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,028 shares of company stock valued at $6,857,561 over the last quarter. 40.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 2.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in ACM Research during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACMR)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.