Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Down to $29.44

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.44, but opened at $28.11. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $28.13, with a volume of 108 shares.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CALT shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Friday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.35.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.17). As a group, analysts anticipate that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the first quarter worth about $264,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the first quarter worth about $380,000. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,923,000. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. raised its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 199.3% during the fourth quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 1,047,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,611,000 after acquiring an additional 697,687 shares in the last quarter. 9.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

